Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rejected the speculation of taking back into the party those who left him and joined Eknath Shinde camp. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thackeray made the comment when he was asked about the possibility of accepting back those who left him during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners press conference.

"Won't take them back" said Thackeray. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shiv Sena also shared a clip of Uddhav Thackeray's response on the official X handle of the party.

After the Lok Sabha election results, there were reports that some of the MLAs who went with Eknath Shinde after the split in Shiv Sena in June 2022, are willing to return to the Thackeray camp.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said that the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha polls in the state is the beginning and not the end.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The Modi government has become the NDA government. The question is how long this government will last. The people of the country have awakened due to this election," said Thackeray. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Thackeray said that they would move forward with all those people who stayed with them, and struggled with them. "If some people want to join us, then we will see," he added.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan were also present during the conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We thank PM Narendra Modi for making the political atmosphere conducive for the MVA," said Pawar taking a swipe at the prime minister.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Congress emerged as the largest party with 13 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Bharatiya Janata Party won 9 seats each. NCP (SP) won 8 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 7 seats and NCP(Ajit Pawar) won one seat.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!