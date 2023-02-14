Will use property tax data, electricity bill to increase GST tax base: CBIC Chairman
Responding to a question about business-to-consumer (B2C) shopkeepers whose daily sales are in lakhs but are not giving receipts and do business in cash, Vivek Johri said that B2C business is a matter of concern.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will use the data of electric meters and property tax to increase the tax base of goods and services (GST) said Vivek Johri, CBIC Chairman.
