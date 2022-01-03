Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he would start using a vehicle that runs on green Hydrogen as a pilot project in New Delhi. He said Toyota Company from Japan has given him a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating various infrastructural projects in poll-bound Goa, Gadkari said, "Toyota Company from Japan has given me a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen.

"I will use it myself as a pilot project (on alternative fuel)," said Gadkari while addressing a gathering in poll-bound Goa.

The minister further said that Indian Oil from Faridabad has assured to supply green Hydrogen for this vehicle. “For the next 15 days, I will not be in Delhi as I will be touring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Once I am back in Delhi, I will start using it," Gadkari said and added that green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future.

Gadkari has been pushing for clean energy-based economy and transport system.

On December 27, Gadkari said that in order to substitute India’s import of petroleum as a fuel and to provide direct benefits to farmers, the Automobile Manufacturers in India had now been advised to start manufacturing Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV) and Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) complying with BS-6 Norms in a time bound manner within a period of six months.

In a series of Tweets, he said that in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and government’s policy on promoting ethanol as a transport fuel, Flex Fuel Vehicles are capable to run on a combination of 100% Petrol or 100% bio-ethanol and their blends, along with strong Hybrid Electric technology in case of FFV-SHEVs.

The minister said this move will drastically reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions from vehicles on a well-to-wheel basis, helping India to comply with its commitment made at COP26 to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by One Billion Tonnes by 2030.

The Centre is enabling the use of various alternate fuels in an effort to shift from fossil fuels. In order to accelerate the introduction of Flex Fuel vehicles, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has included automobile and auto components and auto components of flex fuel engines.

