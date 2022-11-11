Will Vir Das be allowed to crack Mamata Banerjee jokes? Netizens ask after TMC MP invites comedian to Kolkata2 min read . 09:38 PM IST
TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited Vir Das, come to Kolkata after the comedian's show got cancelled in Bengaluru.
Derek O'Brien, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Trinamool Congress, has welcomed Vir Das to Kolkata a day after the stand-up comedian’s show in Bengaluru was cancelled. Following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, Das' performance on November 10 was cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances".
The cancellation of Vir Das’ show is not the first time such a thing has happened in the capital of Karnataka. Munawar Faruqui's Bengaluru performances have been postponed twice in the past.
Now, Derek O'Brien has asked Das to DM him on Twitter so that a show can be organised in Kolkata. “Hello Vir Das. Come to Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let’s get this going," he tweeted.
Some Twitter users replied to Derek O'Brien’s post and shared a video clip of Das making fun of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in one of his older sets. They wondered if Das would perform the set in his Kolkata show.
“Do you have idea about his old shows? Would be nice to see if Vir Das makes jokes and criticises many of this State Govt’s decision. Will be interesting to see if you are tolerant enough. Yes, bring him," wrote one user.
Shortly after the cancellation, Vir Das released a video on his Instagram account. “I made this video after one of my shows…Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience #SpreadTheLove I humbly ask that you watch it till the end and share if you enjoy it." he wrote.
In the video, Das asked his audience if he had made fun of any particular religion or any specific politician during the set, the crowd shouted loudly in unison and said “no". The dual nature of the nation is illustrated by Vir Das in the set titled "Two Indias", which has drawn harsh criticism from certain groups of people who claim that his show defames the country.
The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which objected to the programme on the grounds that it would "hurt Hindus' religious emotions", filed a complaint. They urged the police to call off the performance.
