NEW DELHI: The styrene gas leak at LG Polymers' Visakhapatnam plant, earlier this month, may prove to be more disastrous than anticipated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Occupational Health (ICMR- NIOH), Ahmedabad, has warned that there may be an emergence of blood and lymphatic system-related cancers among survivors in future, especially in children. ICMR has therefore called for long term follow-up of survivors, especially strict monitoring of all pregnant women.

"Vizag gas leak is an extremely disturbing situation. Robust management of exposed and unconscious persons is the immediate need. Long term follow-up of the affected persons is needed to examine the carcinogenicity apart from regular monitoring of the safety system as a preventive measure," said Dr Kamalesh Sarkar, director, ICMR- NIOH, in a letter to officials of the Union health ministry and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The letter was reviewed by Mint.

ICMR has asked for tracing the survivors despite the lockdown to contain covid-19 and to study the population that was exposed to the leak.

The gas leak claimed 12 lives and injured over a 1,000. About 250 families were evacuated from the area.

According to US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), acute (short-term) exposure to styrene in humans results in mucous membrane and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal effects. Chronic (long-term) exposure affects the central nervous system and leads to headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression, nervous system dysfunction, hearing loss, and peripheral neuropathy. But doctors have also highlighted its cancer-causing potential.

"The world’s foremost agency International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) that labels everything for cancer risk, classifies styrene as a probable carcinogen, i.e. category 2A (a high limit). Which implies we may observe blood and lymphatic system related cancers in survivors and more so in children," said Dr Tushar Kant Joshi, leading expert on occupational health and industries, Union health ministry and former adviser to WHO on chemical safety.

"Also, the health of the newborn in case of exposed women should worry us. An irreversible impact on nervous system, lungs, reproductive organs, as well as hearing and vision is a possibility. Being an organic solvent, it has an affinity toward nervous apparatus in the body. It is imperative that the surviving population should undergo regular health monitoring to get the answers that will take some time. A cohort design is needed to follow up the survivors," Joshi added.

The Vizag incident is a reminder of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984. Survivors of the Bhopal tragedy continue to suffer till date.

"Another Bhopal repeats itself killing innocent people and babies. Still no effort in telling the people the exact nature of gases that were leaked and how many have been affected. All information on health impact of this leak needs to be made public," said Rachna Dhingra, social activist working for the welfare of survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Public health experts have, however, said the two incidents are incomparable.

“Styrene is far less toxic than methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas in Bhopal tragedy as evident by the permissible exposure limits which for MIC is 0.02 ppm, and for Styrene 50 ppm as prescribed by government of India. There was nothing much known about the short term and long-term toxicity of MIC before its leakage causing many unsuspected and surprising health outcomes," said Joshi.

“On the contrary, we know a lot about styrene toxicity as there is plenty of information collected over the years from plants where styrene created exposure to large working population. However, there is one caveat, since MIC is not classified as cancer causing agent but Styrene does," he said.

The incident has led to questions over urban planning.

"The Vizag tragedy was yet another lesson for our smart city planners. The area near the factory, Gopalapatnam is now a densely crowded area. When the Hindustan Polymers factory was established six decades ago, it was deserted and should have been zoned off and kept thinly populated," said Amir Ullah Khan, senior research fellow at Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, a policy think tank. “It will require a herculean effort to identify and treat the thousands who have got exposed to the gas," he said.

