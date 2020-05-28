Will Vizag see emergence of cancer cases after toxic gas leak incident?

"Also, the health of the newborn in case of exposed women should worry us. An irreversible impact on nervous system, lungs, reproductive organs, as well as hearing and vision is a possibility. Being an organic solvent, it has an affinity toward nervous apparatus in the body. It is imperative that the surviving population should undergo regular health monitoring to get the answers that will take some time. A cohort design is needed to follow up the survivors," Joshi added.