Earlier in May 2022, Tesla CEO made it clear that his firm will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country.
Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on 18 June welcomed Tesla founder Elon Musk to set his firm in India, but added the government will not compromise in any way on the policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Earlier in May 2022, Tesla CEO made it clear that his firm will not manufacture its products locally unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country. In 2021, Musk had said Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country.
"Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars," Musk had said in a tweet responding to a user asking about Tesla's plans to set up a manufacturing plant in India.
"The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has moved ahead swiftly on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy and received a very good response on it and we are not going to compromise on that in any way. Tesla, Elon Musk are welcome to India but only according to the country's policies," the Heavy Industries Minister said while addressing The Global Summit by TV9.
Currently, India imposes 100 per cent import duty on fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value more than $40,000 and 60 per cent on those costing less than the amount.
Earlier on 14 June, reports arrived that a key executive who was leading Tesla's lobbying effort in India has resigned, weeks after the US carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian nation.
Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the US carmaker in the country.