Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation, asserting that these were not at all true. Today, he met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

After meeting Amit Shah, Yediyurappa said that the home minister asked him to work hard to come back to power in Karnataka and also the party must win more seats in Lok Sabha elections due in 2024.

"Home Minister Amit Shah said that we will win 100% in UP and in Karnataka, we have a bright future. He said to take the responsibility of strengthening the party in Karnataka. I assure you I will not step back and will take complete responsibility," Yediyurappa added.

On Saturday, the Karnataka Chief Minister dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying that these were not true. He said BJP chief J P Nadda had told him to strengthen the party and bring it back to power in the state.

He also said that in his meeting with Nadda, they also discussed about the development of the BJP in Karnataka.

On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The series of meetings in the national capital with top central leaders come at a time political circles are abuzz with speculation of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

However, Yediyurappa said that he and Nadda discussed about the development of the party in Karnataka. "He asked me to give special emphasis on bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka. The same was told by the prime minister also. A detailed discussion happened," Yediyurappa said after his meeting with the BJP president.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are slated to take place in 2023.

On his meeting with Nadda, he said, "I have discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country. He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good about opinion about me. I'll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka."

On the resignation issue, he said there is no question of hiding it. "That situation has not yet come." "So far no one has asked to resign. If there are any news, there is no value to it," Yediyurappa said.

"It is the duty of a CM to come to Delhi to discuss state issues and get clearance, I will come again in the first week of August," said the chief minister.

On Friday, Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Modi met and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

The speculation of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister are doing the rounds following repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.

On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

