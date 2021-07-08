The railway is a major part of PM Modi's vision and I will work for that vision, said newly-appointed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, ANI reported.

" Railway is a major part of PM Modi's vision. His vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone - common man, farmers, the poor - gets the benefit of the railway. I will work for that vision," said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Railway is a major part of PM Modi's vision. His vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone - common man, farmers, the poor - gets the benefit of railway. I will work for that vision: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/ad8rtrulYx — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

"Excellent work has been done in the Railways over the past 67 years. I am here to take the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward," Vaishnaw said while he took the charge.

On Twitter, the new minister thanked Modi for “giving me the opportunity to serve the nation." He tweeted that he’d take charge on Thursday and “work relentlessly."

Ashwini Vaishnaw, 51, will head the ministries of Electronics & Information Technology, Communications as well as Railways, the government announced late on Tuesday evening. The incoming minister has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and attended the Indian Institute of Technology.

As many as 43 leaders took oath today in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

Some of the key figures inducted into Union cabinet today include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.