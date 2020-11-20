Home >News >India >Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure Covid healthcare: Goyal
File Photo: Piyush Goyal (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 08:29 PM IST PTI

He also stressed the importance of ensuring vaccines at an affordable price to all, including less developed countries and poor

The government will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper COVID healthcare to all people, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring vaccines at an affordable price to all, including less developed countries and poor.

India will play an important role in ensuring cost-effective and innovative healthcare solutions for the future, he added.

"We will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper COVID healthcare to over 1.3 billion Indians. This will ensure the success in the battles that lie ahead, " he said at CII's Asia Health 2020 summit.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

