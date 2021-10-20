Will work towards building network of 200 airports: PM Modi in Kushinagar

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region.

