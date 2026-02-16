Will you be able to access Bharat Mandapam to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 today? Government clarifies

Beginning today, India is launching the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam under the theme "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya". Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The government has urged attendees at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to opt for public transportation because of restricted parking and updated gate access.

“Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event,” Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026, running from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit, is set to be a national platform showcasing the practical applications of artificial intelligence. It aims to unite policy makers, innovators, and large-scale implementers under one roof. The Expo will span 10 arenas covering over 70,000 square metres, featuring global tech companies, startups, academic and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners, reported ANI.

Thirteen country pavilions will demonstrate global collaboration in AI, with participants from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and various African nations.

Over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organized across three thematic “chakras”—People, Planet, and Progress, showcasing AI’s wide-ranging impact across multiple sectors.

More than 600 high-potential startups are expected to take part in the Expo, many of which are already delivering AI solutions with global relevance and large-scale, real-world applications.

Traffic and metro status today Traffic is expected to be restricted or regulated on several major roads in New Delhi and surrounding areas, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road, and Shanti Path, among others, according to PTI.

Temporary restrictions may also be imposed on Bhairon Marg and sections of Mathura Road during summit-related movements, with alternate routes and corridors designated to ensure smooth flow for general traffic.

Metro services will continue to run as usual, though buses and taxis could be diverted during VIP movements. Authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel ahead, allow extra time during peak hours, and stay updated through official advisories and social media. Essential services, including emergency medical vehicles, will maintain uninterrupted access throughout the city.

Meanwhile, the event is projected to draw more than 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, aiming to create opportunities for global partnerships and business growth within the AI ecosystem. Additionally, the Expo will host over 500 sessions featuring more than 3,250 speakers and panellists.

The Impact Summit, marking the first international AI summit held in the Global South, will highlight New Delhi’s vision of an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful.

As part of the IndiaAI Mission, India will introduce 12 indigenous foundation models developed by domestic startups and consortia. These models are trained on extensive Indian datasets and are customized to support the country’s 22 official languages.