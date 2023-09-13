'Will you still deny?' Congress asks Assam CM Himanta Sarma as wife's firm comes in spotlight2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Earlier, Congress Deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s firm Pride East Entertainments Private Limited receiving ₹10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy.
The Congress party hit out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite him refuting allegations that his wife's firm received a credit-linked subsidy from the central government to purchase land, reported Hindustan Times on 13 September.
