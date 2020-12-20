Will your ration card get cancelled if not used for three months?

Ration cards may get cancelled after three months if it has not been used to avail food grains and other food items under the new 'One Nation, One Ration Card' system. This claim is fake, ‘PIB Fact Check’ clarified that the Centre has not issued any such guidelines.

“Some media reports claimed that the Central Government has issued instructions to the state governments that in case a beneficiary has not collected ration for three months, the ration card can be cancelled. This claim is fake. The Central government has not given any such guidelines," the clarification from the PIB Fact Check said.

As many as nine states have successfully completed reforms in Public Distribution System (PDS) and implemented the 'One Nation One Ration System', under which a beneficiary will be able to buy subsidised foodgrains from any Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the country. The states, which have implemented 'One Nation One Ration System' are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, said a Ministry of Finance statement.

Under the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under NFSA from any fair price shop in the country using the same ration card.

One Nation One Ration Card facility

One Nation One Ration Card facility aims to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act irrespective of an individual's physical location. Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, around 81 crore Indians are entitled to buy subsidised foodgrain, rice at ₹3/kg, wheat at ₹2/kg, and coarse grains at Re 1/kg, from their designated FPS of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

