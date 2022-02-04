Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the government is willing to bring more stricter rules for social media if the opposition parties agree to it. He said social media needs to be made more accountable and stricter rules in this regard could be brought in if there is political consensus on the matter.

The minister said whenever the government has taken any step to make social media accountable, the opposition has accused it of curbing the freedom of speech. "But it is not so," he said during Question Hour.

"If the house has consensus, we are willing to provide even more stricter social media rules. I personally believe that for the protection of our citizens, we must make the rules stricter," he said while responding to a question by Congress MP Anand Sharma on whether any verification process to effectively check the functioning of social media is done.

The minister said that “we have to come forward as a society and create much more accountability of the social media". At this point of time, he added, the government is working within the constitutional framework and the role of both states and the Centre has to be seen in perspective.

Responding to a question on what action has been initiated against websites like 'BulliBai' that targeted Muslim women, Vaishnaw said the government acted swiftly when violation was brought to its notice.

"We have to bring about a balance and consensus to make social media accountable to ensure the safety and security of our women and our future generations," the minister said.

For this, he said, social media rules have to be strengthened and if the opposition accuses the government of curbing freedom of speech, then it is wrong. "We have to move together towards the new direction."

