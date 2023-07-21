Willis Lease Finance not an operational creditor, says SpiceJet1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:05 PM IST
After the hearing, the court deferred the proceedings and the tribunal is now scheduled to hear the matter on 31 July.
NEW DELHI : Budget carrier SpiceJet has told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday that Willis Lease Finance is not among the four operational creditors of the airline and hence, its petition against the airline to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process is dismissable.
