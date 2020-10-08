Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening delivered the keynote address via video conferencing at the Invest India Conference in Canada. Today’s conference was organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between both India and Canada.

PM Modi spoke about aspects related to the economy at the Invest India Conference, which witnessed participation of representatives from banks and insurance firms, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms, universities, etc.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address:

India-Canada bilateral ties are driven by our shared democratic values and many common interests. The trade and investment linkages between us are integral to our multi-faceted relationship.

The reforms in labour laws greatly reduce the number of Labour codes. They are both employee and employer friendly and will further increase ease of doing business.

India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government's safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people.

India is playing the role of the pharmacy to the world. We have provided medicine to around 150 countries so far. During March-June of this year, our agricultural exports rose by 23%. This happened while the entire country was in a stringent lockdown.

India has adopted a unique approach posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have given relief & stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses. We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity.

In post-COVID world, you will often hear of various kinds of problems. The problems of manufacturing, problems of supply chains, problems of PPE, etc. However, India has not let those problems be. We showed resilience and emerged as a land of solutions.

The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime is very well liberalized. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth & Pension Funds. We've undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market.

We are proactively monetizing assets across sectors- Airports, Railways, Highways, Power Transmission lines, etc. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) & Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have been fully enabled to for monetization of assets.

Today, India is undergoing a rapid change in mindsets as well as markets. Today, India has embarked on a journey of deregulation and decriminalisation of various offences under the companies act.

India has undertaken a trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture, says PM Modi. Together, they impact almost every Indian.

This forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said.

Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter to update about the timings and main focus of the event. "At around 6:30 PM today, would be delivering the keynote address at the Annual Invest India Conference. This is organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada. Will speak on aspects relating to the economy," PM Modi tweeted.

