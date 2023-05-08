The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to earn substantial profits from foreign-currency trading and lending to local banks, resulting in a windfall gain for the Centre. This will be reflected in the form of annual dividend receipts to be paid by the RBI to the government. According to the Budget, the receipts of ₹48,000 crore in FY23 will come from public sector banks and the RBI.

