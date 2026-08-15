Subscribe

Windfall tax on petrol exports cut to 0 after early August hike; diesel duty down ₹1.5/litre, ATF by ₹2.5/litre

The Centre has slashed windfall gains tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports starting today, weeks after hiking rates amid rising tensions due to the war in West Asia. Here's how much the prices change… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Aug 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Windfall tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports cut from 15 August weeks after government hiked rates due to the war in West Asia.
Windfall tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports cut from 15 August weeks after government hiked rates due to the war in West Asia. (File Photo)
AI Quick Read

The central government has today slashed windfall gains tax on petrol, diesel and air turbine fuel (ATF) exports for the fortnight, weeks after hiking the rate amid escalating tensions due to the war in West Asia.

The special additional excise duty (SAED) has been cut for the fortnight beginning 15 August, as follows:

Advertisement
  • SAED on export of diesel is now 24 per litre, down from 25.5 a litre imposed on 3 August. This is a difference of 1.5/litre.
  • SAED on exports of ATF or jet fuel is set at 19.5/litre, as against 22/litre earlier. This is a difference of 2.5/litre.
  • SAED on exports of petrol exports has been cut to nil effective August 15, from 3.5 per litre levied on August 3. No effective tax now.

Also Read | Minimum pension, DA, EPF: Trade union BMS to hold demonstrations on 17 Aug

Windfall tax trend: Here's how it has moved

  • Amid the war in West Asia, the Centre imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on 27 March and revised the rate every fortnight.
  • Beginning 16 May, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.
  • The ministry also said that there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
  • The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.
  • Notably, windfall taxes were first imposed in July 2022 to capitalise on soaring gains due to rocketing oil prices.
  • The levy was discontinued in 2024 and reintroduced in March 2026 after oil prices surged due to pressures from the United States and Israel's war on Iran.

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How to check status of your application online

Why was windfall tax hiked on 3 August

On 3 August, the Centre hiked windfall gains tax on exports of petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight beginning the same day — SAED on export of diesel to 25.5 a litre, up from 15.5 a litre; and SAED on export of ATF to 22/litre, as against 14.5/litre earlier; while duty on petrol exports was raised to 3.5 per litre, from 2.5 per litre levied on July 16.

This came amid escalating tensions in West Asia and following the government's move to impose an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight. Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.

Advertisement

At the time, the government cited supply disruptions caused by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia. The measures were intended to shield Indian consumers from rising fuel prices while safeguarding domestic supplies. “The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crises”, it said.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Fitment factor, DA — How much salary hike is estimated?

Why does India review windfall taxes every fortnight?

The Centre reviews windfall taxes on petroleum products every two weeks, adjusting the levies in response to movements in international crude prices, export margins and broader market conditions.

Windfall taxes are designed to capture extraordinary profits earned by refiners and producers when global energy prices surge. The policy also seeks to discourage excessive exports during periods of supply uncertainty and ensure sufficient fuel remains available for domestic consumption.

Advertisement

On 15 August (IST), Brent crude oil futures settled at $88.52 a barrel, up 1.67%. US futures finished at $82.40, up 1.42%.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

Windfall TaxPetrolDieselATF
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaWindfall tax on petrol exports cut to 0 after early August hike; diesel duty down ₹1.5/litre, ATF by ₹2.5/litre
Advertisement
Read Next Story