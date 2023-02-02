Windfall tax to continue for now; collections likely at ₹25,000 cr this year
The government levies tax on windfall profits made by oil producers on any price they get above a threshold of $75 per barrel.
The seven-month-old windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and export of fuel is likely to give about ₹25,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 31 said top government officials.
