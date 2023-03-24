Windfall Tax: Vedanta deducts $91 mn from govt's profit to make up for tax paid, says report3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Vedanta on January 31 and on February 20 informed the ministry of petroleum and natural gas that it has made a deduction of USD 85.35 million for SAED paid on its prolific Rajasthan block, RJ-ON-90/1, and another USD 5.50 million for block CB-OS/2 in Cambay basin
In signs of protests against the 9-month-old windfall tax, mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd has withheld about USD 91 million from the share of profit due to government from its oil and gas fields, to make up for the additional tax outgo, according to sources and correspondence on the issue.
