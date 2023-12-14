Winds of change to sweep warehouse packaging

NEW DELHI :India’s logistics companies, which handle millions of items ranging from apparel to smartphones and from toys to white goods, will soon have to follow uniform packaging standards at their cavernous warehouses. The government is working on packaging standards that would mandate optimum space utilization in warehouses, a move that would support its objective of lowering its logistics costs from a high 14-15% of gross domestic product (GDP) to the 7-8% seen in advanced economies.