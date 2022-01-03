Wine shop in Delhi's Malviya Nagar sealed for flouting covid norms

Wine shop in Delhi's Malviya Nagar sealed for flouting covid norms1 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours
A wine shop was sealed by the district administration in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Sunday for flouting COVID norms.
A complaint regarding the shop not following the COVID appropriate behaviour (CAB) was received on Twitter, following which the shop was sealed by Hauz Khas Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).
Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021. With this, the active caseload in the city mounted to 8,397.
The national capital is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
