Wine shop in Delhi's Malviya Nagar sealed for flouting covid norms

New Delhi: A man walks away after buying liquor bottles from a wine shop.
1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Livemint

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A wine shop was sealed by the district administration in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Sunday for flouting COVID norms.

A complaint regarding the shop not following the COVID appropriate behaviour (CAB) was received on Twitter, following which the shop was sealed by Hauz Khas Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021. With this, the active caseload in the city mounted to 8,397.

The national capital is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. 

