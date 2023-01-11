Winter chill likely to boost wheat harvest

A severe heat wave in March 2022 trimmed India’s wheat output to 106.84 million tonnes from 109.59 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the government data. This was followed by a patchy monsoon, which is estimated to have shrunk rice output by 5-6%. This stoked cereal prices to record highs. This shortfall pushed up domestic wheat prices by 19.67% in November against 17.64% in October, latest official data showed. Wheat continues to trade at a record high despite overall food price inflation easing to 4.67% in November from 7.01% in October.