Winter delayed in North India? All you need to know as country marks warmest October in 123 years

India experienced its warmest October in over 120 years, with the IMD predicting a warm November. The weather patterns are attributed to a lack of western disturbances and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. A slight temperature drop is expected in some regions next week.

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Winter delayed in North India? All you need to know as country marks warmest October in 123 years
Winter delayed in North India? All you need to know as country marks warmest October in 123 years(Photo: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

India reported its warmest October in more than 120 years this week as the India Meteorological Department forecast a warm November with no hint of winter. It is also likely to be a wet month with the weather bureau forecasting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” for parts of the country.

"There were four low-pressure systems and absence of western disturbances that could keep a check on the temperatures – all have contributed to the higher-than-normal minimum temperatures during October,” The Indian Express quoted IMD chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra as saying.

The mean temperature in October was recorded at 26.92°C — the warmest since 1901 — against the normal temperature of 25.69°C. The minimum temperature also clocked 21.85°C against the normal of 20.01°C for the country as a whole. IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra attributed the warmer weather to the absence of western disturbances and influx of easterly winds due to active low pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | IMD reports October 2024 in Delhi as warmest month since 1951, records...

According to an official IMD press release, north-west and east India will see a gradual fall in minimum and maximum temperature by India by 2-3°C between November 3 and 7. No significant weather change is predicted over the remaining parts of the country for the next week.

"The above normal to normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except northwest India and some areas of central India," the weather office said.

The delay in the onset of cold weather conditions could also be on account of the continued prevalence of the neutral El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The weather office said the probability forecast indicates a higher chance of La Nina conditions developing during November-December in a gradual manner.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Winter delayed in North India? All you need to know as country marks warmest October in 123 years

