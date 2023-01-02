Winter holidays in Punjab extended till 8 January amid cold wave

Winter holidays in Punjab extended till 8 January amid cold wave2 min read . 09:24 AM IST
The schools would now open on January 9.
Amid cold wave conditions, the Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and government-aided schools till 8 January.
All schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9.
Taking to Twitter, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, "Due to the severe cold and fog in the state, in view of the health and safety of school students and teachers, holidays have been extended from January 2 to January 8 in all government, aided, recognized and private schools of Punjab."
This comes as the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar till Thursday.
Cold wave conditions returned to large parts of northwest India with the onset of the New Year and the weather office has forecast dense morning fog over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.
The weather office said isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience cold day conditions over the next two days.
Fog is common at this time of the year due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to condensation of moisture and formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.
Due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.
Meanwhile, schools in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has changed the school timings for classes 1 to 8. The district magistrate issued an order stating that all recognized schools in Lucknow will function between 10 and 2 pm from 2-10 January for class 1 to 8. The schools in Sitapur extended holidays for students of classes 1 to 12 of all schools till 4 January and in Gorakhpur, the District Magistrate (DM) announced closure of government from LKG to class 8 on 2-3 January.
(With inputs from agencies)
