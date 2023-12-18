The Rajya Sabha on December 18 suspended 45 opposition members from the House for disrupting Parliament proceedings, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though 34 MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session, 11 others were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee, whose suspension will continue till report submission.

Among the suspended MPs include Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, and KC Venugopal. Following the announcement, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on December 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the Upper House, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I request that the honuorable MPs should behave as per the rules in the House. Don't turn yourself into a riot brigade. Do not let the dignity of this great House fall."

On the suspension of himself and several opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the winter session, Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal said, as ANI quoted, "The House is functioning with only one purpose that is to suppress the entire voice of the opposition and to suspend maximum people, those who are raising the issues of the people and security...Now Parliament is for the suspension of the opposition MPs, not for debate and discussion."

However, the Leader of the House in RS, Piyush Goyal, claimed Congress and its allies insulted the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairperson with their conduct. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes over the security breach by two men on December 13, which was the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. Two men – identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and opened canisters releasing coloured gas.

On Monday, the Opposition MPs sought a statement from the government on the security breach incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes hours after 33 Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday for causing disturbance in the House.

Expressing his opinion on the suspension of 33 Opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "For the proceedings of the house, all the members must participate in it... I think that this suspension is between two parties because of their stubbornness... The opposition parties are trying to get those suspended members back... The ruling side is trying to do its work and trying to run the house... Our stance is that we have to present the issues related to the Bahujan Samaj... Who is suspended and who is not, what the government is doing or not doing is between them... BSP Chief Mayawati has guided us that we should present the concerns of Bahujan Samaj..."

Soon after the suspension of 33 opposition Lok Sabha MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the government, saying all democratic norms have been thrown into the dustbin by this "autocratic" government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacked Parliament and Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Government by suspending 47 MPs," he said in a post on X.

"We have two simple and genuine demands - The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security and a detailed discussion should be held on the same," Kharge said.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.