Winter session: All party meet scheduled for Nov 28, PM Modi likely to attend

Winter session: All party meet scheduled for Nov 28, PM Modi likely to attend1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
All eyes would be on the proposal to repeal the three contentious farm laws, which is expected to be approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday
An all-party meeting will be convened a day before the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament on November 28, Sunday. The Winter Session this year this scheduled to begin from November 29 and will continue till December 23.
“The Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November, 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021," read an official communique from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
The Rajya Sabha Secretariat also issued a similar notification: “The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021."
All eyes would be on the proposal to repeal the three contentious farm laws. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government has decided to withdraw the three laws. Later this week, the Union Cabinet is expected to give its nod to bills for repealing the three laws.
PM Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session.
