Winter Session Highlights: Lok Sabha adjourns sine die, clocks 72% productivity
The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha that passed the landmark criminal law bills to replace British-era criminal laws was adjourned sine die or indefinitely on December 21, a day ahead of the schedule. Here are some highlights of the Winter Session
The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha that passed the landmark criminal law bills to replace British-era criminal laws was adjourned sine die or indefinitely on December 21, a day ahead of the schedule. The session also saw the suspension of 100 opposition MPs from the Lower House, including three on Thursday, for unruly behaviour and misconduct.