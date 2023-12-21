Winter Session Highlights: Lok Sabha adjourns sine die, clocks 72% productivity

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha that passed the landmark criminal law bills to replace British-era criminal laws was adjourned sine die or indefinitely on December 21, a day ahead of the schedule. The session also saw the suspension of 100 opposition MPs from the Lower House, including three on Thursday, for unruly behaviour and misconduct. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Winter Session or the 14th session which commenced on December 4 and had 14 sittings and worked for 61 hours and 50 minutes. The House recorded a productivity of 72%, he added.

Here are some highlights of the Winter Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said a total of 18 bills, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita - to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, were passed during the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha.

In a major security breach on December 13—the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack—two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 for her ‘unethical conduct’. The House adopted a resolution accepting the recommendation of the House Ethics Committee which found her guilty of asking questions in Parliament in return for cash and gifts.

During the Winter Session, 100 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lower House for unruly behaviour and misconduct.

The Winter Session also witnessed the passage of the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

A bill to establish a mechanism for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners also cleared during the Winter Session.

Lok Sabha Speaker said as many as 1,930 papers were laid on the Table of the House. 55-starred questions were answered orally during the Session. A total number of 265 matters were taken up under Rule 377.

Birla further said a total number of 34 statements during the session of which 33 statements were made under Direction 73A. Three statements were made by the minister of parliamentary affairs in connection with parliamentary business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.