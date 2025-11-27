Winter Session of Parliament from Monday: Key bills on nuclear energy, insurance, and more in focus. Full list

Winter Session of Parliament from Monday: A bill seeking to open up the civil nuclear sector to private players is among the 10 new proposed legislations listed by the government for introduction in the winter session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, 1 December.

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, a bill to establish a higher education regulator, which will replace existing bodies such as the UGC, is also listed for introduction in the winter session.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the proposed legislation has been christened the Higher Education Commission of India Bill.

The proposed law aims to establish a Higher Education Commission of India, facilitating universities and other higher educational institutions to become independent and self-governing, and promoting excellence through a robust and transparent system of accreditation and autonomy. It has long been on the government's agenda.

Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025? The Centre had also listed The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 in this session, but clarified later that it is still under consideration. The bill proposes to include Chandigarh in Article 240 of the Constitution to ensure uniform treatment with other union territories that lack a legislature.

The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, also listed for introduction. Another proposed legislation is the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to tweak the Companies Act, 2013, and the LLP Act, 2008.

The government also plans to bring in the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025, which proposes to consolidate provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, into a rationalised single Securities Markets Code, in this session

Two bills from the previous session are also listed for consideration and passing. The first supplementary Budget for the year is also on the agenda, according to the bulletin.

The session, with 15 sittings, will conclude on 19 December. This will be the last session before the crucial budget session, which typically starts on January 31.

The opposition is expected to highlight a range of issues, including electoral process transparency, the economy, federalism, and the recently notified labour codes.

1-Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

-The bill proposes to deepen penetration, accelerate growth, and promote ease of doing business in the insurance sector, according to the Parliament bulletin.

-This comes after the FY25 Union Budget proposed removing limits on foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector from the current 74%. The bill will likely review and simplify the existing conditions for FDI in the sector.

2-Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025

- This bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 12 August 2025 before being referred to the select committee.

- This bill provides for cross-border insolvency and group insolvency. Removes the fast-track insolvency process for small companies and startups

3-Atomic Energy Bill, 2025

-This bill aims to regulate the use of atomic energy.

-The proposed reforms would allow non-government entities to operate atomic power generation plants alongside the Nuclear Power Corporation of India. This comes as India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047.

4-The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025

-This bill aims to consolidate the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, the Depositories Act, 1996, and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 into a single code.

5-The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

-This bill aims to amend the Companies Act, 2013 and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 to facilitate ease of doing business and remove certain gaps as per the report of the Company Law Committee (2022).

6- The Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025 This bill aims to constitute the Higher Education Commission of India for coordinating and determining standards in higher education, research, and scientific and technical institutions

7- The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 This bill proposes to align with the amendments to the Central GST Act introduced by the Finance (No.2) Act, 2024, and replaces an Ordinance.

8- The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The bill amends the National Highways Act, 1956 to facilitate faster and transparent land acquisition for national highways.

9- The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

This bill proposes to amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

10-The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

-This bill amends 17 Acts; removes imprisonment provisions for several minor offences and rationalises penalties for several violations.

-This bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on 18 August 20025 and then referred to a select committee.