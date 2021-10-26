The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to held from 29 November to 23 December, news agency ANI reported citing unnamed sources.

The government may introduce two key financial sector bills, including the proposed law for facilitating privatisation of public sector banks as announced by the finance minister in the Budget, a PTI report has said earlier

The government is also likely to table amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, 2013, to enable separation of the National Pension System Trust (NPS) from the PFRDA for ensuring universal pension coverage.

The government is likely to table amendments in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, during the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Apart from this, amendments would be needed in the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, for privatisation of banks.

During the month-long session, the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, allowing the government to undertake additional expenditure other than the Finance Bill, would also be introduced for approval.

