Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude Wednesday, a day before schedule
The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule.

Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

