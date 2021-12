Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

