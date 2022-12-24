Winter Session: Parliament passed THESE 9 bills in 13 sittings

Parliament Winter Session: Nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, while the Lower House passed only seven bills, however, the Upper House or Rajya Sabha passed nine bills.
A total of nine bills have been passed by the two Houses of Parliament in the winter session that concluded on Friday, December 23. The session began on December 7. Since then, 13 sittings have been held in the House.
Of these, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, while the Lower House passed only seven bills, however, the Upper House or Rajya Sabha passed nine bills, as per ANI reports.
Addressing a press conference here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the first Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 and Demands for Excess Grant for 2019-20 were discussed and voted in full.
The related Appropriation Bills were introduced, discussed, and passed by Lok Sabha on December 14 after a debate of about 11 hours. Rajya Sabha returned these Bills on December 21 after a debate of about 9 hours, he said.
He added that of the two bills, one is the ‘Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ to strengthen governance, enhancing transparency, increasing accountability and reforming electoral process, in the multi state cooperative societies by supplementing existing legislation and incorporating the provisions of ninety-seventh Constitutional amendment and to improve monitoring mechanism and ensuring ease of doing business for multi-state cooperative societies.
The second bill is the ‘Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022’ which aims to amend certain enactments for decriminalizing and rationalizing minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.
The major Bills passed by both Houses during the Session include The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The New Delhi Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The winter session was curtailed by a week following the demand and sentiments of members to leave for their constituencies for Christmas and year-end celebrations. Both the two Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday.
