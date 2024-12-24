Amid the ongoing holiday season, a fresh spell of heavy snowfall has made Himachal Pradesh's Manali a perfect spot for tourists to enjoy Christmas and New Year. As a huge number of tourists have thronged the popular winter destination, hundreds of vehicles are stuck in long traffic jams en route to Manali.

The police have launched a rescue operation in the region and have helped shit around 700 tourists in safe places, reported ANI. Visuals from the area showed police personnel assisting travellers and drivers in navigating their vehicles as snowfall continued.

Long traffic jam in Manali amid heavy snowfall | Video Several tourists who were stranded in Manali due to long traffic jams and snowfall shared videos of long traffic jams on social media.

Rise in tourist influx amid Christmas, New Year celebration The situation in Manali was aggravated due to a sudden surge in the influx of tourists arriving in the city for the celebration of Christmas and New Year. Situation remains same in other popular tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla.

Shimla received its first snowfall on December 8; since then, the city has witnessed a sudden rise in the arrival of tourists. After the season's first snowfall, Shimla and Manali have received continuous snowfall which turned them into a winter wonderland for tourists.

Frequent snowfall in these tourist destinations have not only delighted visitors but have also brought cheers among local tourism industry players who are still struggling to recover from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourists, captivated by the beauty of the snow-clad hills, are extending their stay, making this a season of cheer and celebration for all. This unexpected snowfall has infused excitement among those dreaming of a "White Christmas." Many tourists, initially planning to leave, have decided to stay back, soaking in the wintry charm of Shimla.