Winter Solstice 2022: All you need to know about the shortest day of the year2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 09:37 AM IST
Winter Solstice will fall on December 22 this year, beginning at 3:18 pm IST and will last around 10 hours
Winter Solstice will fall on December 22 this year, beginning at 3:18 pm IST and will last around 10 hours
Winter Solstice will be celebrated on December 22 this year. After Winter Solstice, days start becoming longer and nights shorter for people in the Northern Hemisphere. The reverse phenomenon takes place for people in the Southern Hemisphere.