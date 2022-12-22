Winter Solstice will be celebrated on December 22 this year. After Winter Solstice, days start becoming longer and nights shorter for people in the Northern Hemisphere. The reverse phenomenon takes place for people in the Southern Hemisphere.

NASA while informing about the solstice tweeted, "It’s going to be a long night.In the Northern Hemisphere, that is. Tonight is the #WinterSolstice, which occurs when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere"

In the Northern Hemisphere, that is. Tonight is the #WinterSolstice, which occurs when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere. Learn more: https://t.co/ajZ6kJlVXw pic.twitter.com/je6JDLHe8F — NASA (@NASA) December 21, 2022

What is Winter Solstice?:

Winter Solstice is a phenomenon that occurs when the Earth's axis is tilted at an angle of 23.5 degrees as it rotates around the Sun. This leads the Sun to move from northern to the southern hemisphere and vice versa bringing in seasonal changes.

During this time every year, countries in the northern hemisphere are farthest from the Sun as it shines overhead on the Tropic of Capricorn. A solstice occurs twice in a year once in the summer and again in during winter

Winter Solstice 2022 timing:

Winter Solstice will be celebrated on December 2022 this year. It will begin at 3:18 pm IST in New Delhi and it will last around 10 hours. During the Winter Solstice, the Sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn.

Winter Solstice meaning:

The word "solstice" originated from the Latin solstitium meaning "sun stands still.

Winter Solstice significance:

While Winter Solstice marks the lengthening of days and the shortening of nights, it has been celebrated since the ancient Romans. The Romans held a week-long celebration leading up to the Solstice, honouring Saturn, the god of agriculture.

Similarly, Pagans believe solstice marks the end of darkness and the rebirth of the Sun and light. They think it is the best time for holidays since the Sun is at its peak.

Since the Winter Solstice happens around Christmas it holds a special significance for them. It also marks the start of Christ's ministry on Earth.