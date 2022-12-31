Winter tourism: Snowfall, better weather pull more tourists to Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh2 min read . 01:17 PM IST
Minimum temperature has improved at a few places in Kashmir while tourists are thronging to Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh.
Many locations in Srinagar saw a minor improvement from the bitter cold as the lowest temperature rose over the freezing point on December 31. Srinagar's low temperature increased from the previous night's low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius to 0.4 degrees Celsius.
Another location where the temperature rose over freezing last night was Qazigund, the town that serves as the entrance to the Kashmir Valley. A low of 0.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the town, an increase of 2.5 degrees. The lowest site ever recorded in Jammu and Kashmir was Pahalgam, which also serves as the base camp for the yearly Amarnath Yatra. Pahalgam's low temperature was minus 9 degrees Celsius.
The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, located in the Baramulla area of north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir reported a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while the frontier district of Kupwara saw a minimum temperature of - 1.1 degrees Celsius.
On December 29, snow fell in the vast majority of the valley's districts. Over the coming days, the weather will primarily continue to be dry. In J-K, expect the minimum temperature to continue to dip, resulting in warmer days but cooler nights.
Meanwhile, tourists are thronging to Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, which has increased foot traffic in the twin districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu in addition to making snowfall in Manali a major attraction. Thakur also noted that occupancy is around 90%.
The main tourist attractions in Manali are the Solang Gondola, Hamta Igloo Stays, winter sports activities, and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, which also offers skiing and snowboarding lessons, according to the president of Manali Hoteliers' Association, Mukesh Thakur.
Due to the enormous number of people from outside the state who have taken buildings on lease and are operating accommodations as tourism units without registration, the massive influx of automobiles does not translate into room occupancy. These illicit hotels are giving away a lot of rooms, Thakur added.
(With agency inputs)
