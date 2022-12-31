Another location where the temperature rose over freezing last night was Qazigund, the town that serves as the entrance to the Kashmir Valley. A low of 0.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the town, an increase of 2.5 degrees. The lowest site ever recorded in Jammu and Kashmir was Pahalgam, which also serves as the base camp for the yearly Amarnath Yatra. Pahalgam's low temperature was minus 9 degrees Celsius.