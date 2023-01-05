Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Winter's torture will continue in THESE states; Know when you will get relief from cold days

2 min read . 10:39 AM ISTLivemint
Cold wave sweeps north, northwest India

  • IMD on Wednesday said that said dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days

The cold wave has gripped north, northwest, and central India in the past few days. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold conditions are predicted to continue this week, though there will be some improvement under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting January 7. The Meteorological department said that frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelling through the plains.

Besides IMD said dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions were very likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days. According to the IMD weather forecast, "Dense to very dense fog may occur over part of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and north Madhya Pradesh" in the next 2-3 days.

The weather forecasting agency has also made rainfall and snowfall predictions in north Indian states this weekend. Yesterday, Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh received snowfall while today ( 5 January), fresh snowfall is happening at Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

Weather report:

RAINFALL

The IMD said that due to rough from southeast Uttar Pradesh to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels; isolated light rainfall likely over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada may happen during the next two days.

SNOWFALL

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region from 7 January 2023.

TEMPERATURE ON 5 JANUARY

  • Delhi

Minimum temp: 6 degrees Celsius

  • Lucknow

Minimum temp: 8 degrees Celsius

  • Amritsar

Minimum temp: 4 degrees Celsius

  • Shimla

Minimum temp: 0 degrees Celsius

  • Dehradun

Minimum temp: 5 degrees Celsius

  • Jammu & Kashmir

Minimum temp: -6 degrees Celsius

  • Nainital

Minimum temp: 1 degrees Celsius

  • Churu, Rajasthan

Minimum temp: 2 degrees Celsius

  • Indore

Minimum temp: 11 degrees Celsius

  • Ambala

Minimum temp: 6 degrees Celsius

  • Ganganagar

Minimum temp: 5 degrees Celsius

  • Pithoragarh

Minimum temp: 17 degrees Celsius

  • Manali

Minimum temp: -2 degrees Celsius

  • Mumbai

Minimum temp: 32 degrees Celsius

