The cold wave has gripped north, northwest, and central India in the past few days. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold conditions are predicted to continue this week, though there will be some improvement under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting January 7. The Meteorological department said that frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelling through the plains.

