Wintrack vs Chennai Customs: ‘Corruption has won’, ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ — Who said what in 10 points

Cargo company Wintrack on October 1 said it is suspending all import-export operations in India and accused Chennai Customs officials of harassment over a period of 45 days.
The Customs department, on its part, has called the claims “false” and accused the Tamil Nadu-based logistics company and founder Prawin Ganeshan of making “unsubstantiated” allegations.
Replying to the post where Wintrack alleged that it is being forced to shut down due to “crippling retaliation” from Chennai Customs over their bribery complaints, the department denied the claims and presented rebuttals.
Amid all this, the Centre has ordered a “fair” probe into the issue. In a statement, the Finance Ministry said it has taken cognisance of the matter and has directed the Department of Revenue to start a “fair, transparent” probe into the allegations against Chennai Customs.