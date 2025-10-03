Subscribe

Wintrack vs Chennai Customs: ‘Corruption has won’, ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ — Who said what in 10 points

Cargo company Wintrack has said it is suspending operations in the country and accused Chennai Customs of harassment related to bribery, while the department called the claims “false”. Amid all this, the Finance Ministry has ordered a “fair” probe into the matter. Here's all you need to know.

Updated3 Oct 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Amid Wintrack's allegations of corruption, Chennai Customs' denial of accusations and the government's probe into the matter, we take a look at the 10 key points you need to know…
Amid Wintrack's allegations of corruption, Chennai Customs' denial of accusations and the government's probe into the matter, we take a look at the 10 key points you need to know…

Cargo company Wintrack on October 1 said it is suspending all import-export operations in India and accused Chennai Customs officials of harassment over a period of 45 days.

The Customs department, on its part, has called the claims “false” and accused the Tamil Nadu-based logistics company and founder Prawin Ganeshan of making “unsubstantiated” allegations.

Replying to the post where Wintrack alleged that it is being forced to shut down due to “crippling retaliation” from Chennai Customs over their bribery complaints, the department denied the claims and presented rebuttals.

Amid all this, the Centre has ordered a “fair” probe into the issue. In a statement, the Finance Ministry said it has taken cognisance of the matter and has directed the Department of Revenue to start a “fair, transparent” probe into the allegations against Chennai Customs.

Wintrack vs Chennai Customs: 10 key highlights

  • In a post on X, Wintrack alleged “relentless harassment” from Chennai Customs after it exposed bribery demands of the officials twice this year. This retaliation has left Wintrack's business “crippled and destroyed” in India, it added.
  • Wintack claims in its X bio that it has exposed bribery taken by Chennai Customs and, as a result, faced revenge, which forced the company to shut its operations in India. “Corruption won this battle, they can destroy our business, not our voice,” the bio read.
  • Wintrack founder Prawin Ganeshan reiterated the allegations, naming several officials from the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) and claiming that his wife’s company was forced to pay 1.5 lakh in bribes for a shipment. He further alleged that officers even offered a 10 per cent “discount” during the negotiations.

  • However, in reply to the company's allegations on X, Chennai Customs claimed: “This importer has an established pattern of making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and bribery on this platform, only to delete such posts once factual rebuttals are provided by this department.”
  • It claimed that during examination, goods declared by Wintrack were found to be “misclassified” and physical examinations revealed boxes containing items that were undeclared in the Bill of Entry, commercial invoice, and packing list — “a clear violation of Section 111 of the Customs Act, 1962”.

  • Further, Chennai Customs stressed that the allegations of harassment and non-cooperation “are demonstrably false”, adding that Wintrack “was granted personal hearing on 08.09.2025 in full accordance with principles of natural justice.
  • It alleged, “The importer's social media posts reveal a calculated pattern: allegations of corruption when facing legitimate scrutiny, followed by deletion of his thread when facts of violation by importer are placed on record… We categorically state that every action taken was legally mandated, procedurally proper, and based on documented violations discovered during examination.”

  • Notably, amid this back-and-forth, the central government has ordered a “fair and transparent probe” into Wintrack's allegations of “bribery” demands and “harassment” from Chennai Customs, Tamil Nadu.
  • It stated: “The Government has taken cognizance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc (Chennai). (@wintrackinc). The Department of Revenue (DoR) @FinMinIndia has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue.”
  • It further said that a senior officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed enquiry. “The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the Government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law. It is reiterated that the Government is committed to enhancing ease of doing business,” it said.

