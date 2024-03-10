Win-win situation: PM Modi on why India-EFTA deal is ‘one of the most pioneering free trade agreements’ between nations
PM Modi said that the trade agreement symbolizes the shared commitment to open, fair, equitable trade, as well as generating growth and employment for the youth.
India-EFTA trade deal: India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which comprises four European nations, inked a free trade agreement aimed at fostering investments and boosting exports in crucial domestic service sectors like IT, audio-visual, and the mobility of skilled professionals, on Sunday.