Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji reveals his hiring formula

Revealing his hiring formula, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said his perception towards hiring changed after a conversation with one of his board members.
Premji said he was telling a board member that whenever he hires a candidate, he tries to look for a commonality, something familiar if he can bond with the person post-work over a drink. "That was before the conversation with this said board member," he noted.
However, the Wipro Chairman said that the board member told him he was doing it wrong. "He said I should instead be looking for a candidate that can challenge my ideas, bring in new perspectives and that's how we have made Wipro diverse now," Premji explained while speaking with Business Today's Aabha Bakaya at Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2023 on Wednesday.
Premji on working from office vs home
The Wipro Chairman emphasized that interpersonal relationships at the workplace are important and one of the reasons the virtual work model worked back in 2020 is because, he believes, the colleagues already knew each other.
However, Premji believes, now that freshers are joining it is difficult to cultivate a relationship virtually with new people.
"No matter how advanced tech gets, it will never be able to help and build the relationships that can be built in person," he said.
Premji also said that the tech industry has been one of the most spoilt industries with the flexibility that its employees have enjoyed to work from home.
Premji said that though the future of work is hybrid, he is a big promoter of working from office. "The difference is like having a friend on Facebook, and one in real life. The association is very different," he explained.
'Days of authoritarian leadership diminishing'
Talking about leadership, Premji said the days of authoritarian leadership are diminishing, while the vulnerable leadership style is becoming pervasive.
“The days of the authoritarian leader are more and more diminishing. The space for authentic, empathetic, vulnerable leadership where I can say ‘I need help, I don't know,’ is very much becoming pervasive," he said.
The Wipro Chariman also said that leaders who can empathise and connect with people are very powerful. He said that it is important to encourage an environment of risk-taking and celebrate failures.
