BENGALURU: Wipro has selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint, the Bengaluru-headquartered software seervices provider said Tuesday. The engagement will bring SAP applications and workloads to the cloud to support Wipro’s 180,000 employees.

“Wipro is embracing digital transformation at speed and scale. By modernizing their core IT and communication systems with the cloud, they have a powerful and scalable foundation to accelerate their strategic enterprise priorities and build for the future," a joint press release quoted Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian as saying.

Wipro will roll out G Suite for some of its employees as a workplace productivity platform. The Azim Premji company expects to gain from G Suite’s strong interoperability and security controls, and features that enable real-time collaboration even in remote-work environments.

Wipro said it has a “strong track record of success" working with Google Cloud to help enterprises achieve greater operational efficiency, innovation, and risk mitigation along their cloud journey.

India's fourth largest listed software company has also integrated Anthos, Google’s open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud environment, into its services offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for customers.

