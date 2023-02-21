Wipro: Experts decode the road ahead for freshers whose salaries were slashed

"For freshers there are two options, they can accept the role and compensation and then when the macroeconomic situation improves Wipro can reinstate as per the original agreement i.e 6 + lacs. On the other hand, they can reject and hold onto to the original offer. Reducing salaries rather than laying off is a technique used by companies. A candidate should weigh her pros and cons before selecting the above two routes. Taking up a job at a lesser compensation can be detrimental to her growth in terms of compensation, on the other hand looking at the current financial scenario having a source of income is less riskier than waiting for the condition to improve. The candidate should put a lot of emphasis on upskilling herself given the changing macro economic scenario and the increase of technology ,AI and chatgpt in various segments," said Sarbojit Mallick, CEO, Instahyre

