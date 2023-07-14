Mumbai: Wipro has intensified its checks on contract hiring, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sacked six employees and blacklisted an equal number of staffing firms for alleged lapses.

“We are continuously looking at vendors. The process was stringent and we are making it more periodic and bringing in higher frequency of performance checks—more periodic rigour in managing vendors," Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer for Wipro told Mint.

Govil explained that the IT services firm ensures that procurement and resource management group executives, who are key in getting contract staffing vendors on board, get moved across teams and even locations every 3-4 years.

“Enterprise risk-management continuously looks at processes in vulnerable areas like hiring, facilities management and procurement. The entire processes are mapped to spot leaks and gaps," the HR head added. He noted that the company has three rows of checks—at the functional level, then at the ERM and then finally by conducting internal audits.

The IT sector depends on hundreds of staffing vendors to provide them with workforce, who are largely on the payrolls of the vendors but work on projects of IT companies.

Govil reckons hiring will be “muted" for some time, given the macro environment, and said Wipro is yet to onboard all campus recruits who were offered a job in 2022.

“There are people who were offered jobs but not yet onboarded... (from) the batch of 2022. Because time has lapsed, a lot of them are not waiting and have picked up something else. We are trying to stay engaged with them," he said.

“The only challenge is that in the current macro environment it is difficult to give a date for not just Wipro but the industry. Freshers we are not onboarding right now."

The IT company which has seen an attrition of 17.3% in the fiscal first quarter did not hire from campuses from the batch of 2023 and is “reviewing" its campus plans for the batch of 2024. “We want to be cautious. We’d rather hire for what we need now as we move forward. We can also go off campus so that the waiting time is less," said Govil.

The IT sector is one of the largest recruiters from engineering colleges but is expected to slash campus hiring by at least 40% on the back of large bench strength, reduced client orders and lack of clarity on when the recessionary phase will get over.

The IT firms will hire about 155,000 students from the 2024 batch of engineering campuses compared with 230,000 from the batch of 2023.

Wipro has seen a drop in the number of employees ‘moonlighting’ due to work- from-office mode in which about 55% of the employees work three days a week from the office premises.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Devina Sengupta Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money. Read more from this author