Wipro scanner on contract staffing after TCS scandal1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:49 PM IST
The IT company which has seen an attrition of 17.3% in the fiscal first quarter did not hire from campuses from the batch of 2023 and is “reviewing” its campus plans for the batch of 2024.
Mumbai: Wipro has intensified its checks on contract hiring, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sacked six employees and blacklisted an equal number of staffing firms for alleged lapses.
