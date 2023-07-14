Wipro scanner on contract staffing after TCS scandal

The IT company which has seen an attrition of 17.3% in the fiscal first quarter did not hire from campuses from the batch of 2023 and is “reviewing" its campus plans for the batch of 2024. “We want to be cautious. We’d rather hire for what we need now as we move forward. We can also go off campus so that the waiting time is less," said Govil.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}