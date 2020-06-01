MUMBAI: Shares of Wipro Ltd have gained about 8% in the last two trading sessions, after the company announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO).

The incoming CEO’s strong credentials have impressed investors. Thierry Delaporte, who will assume the charge of CEO and managing director (MD) from 6 July, is a veteran from Europe-based Capgemini Group.

As the outgoing CEO Abidali Neemuchwala told analysts in April, the management change will be an opportunity for Wipro to bring in fresh ideas and thinking in a new world. Delaporte led Capgemini’s transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across several business units.

Notably, Delaporte’s European base should help the company gain a foothold in the continent where Wipro is seen to be lagging domestic peers.

“The new CEO at Wipro could help Wipro do better in Europe (a geography where Wipro has failed to even benefit from the increased acceptance for offshoring) and financial services (where Wipro has made some progress under the outgoing CEO but has since seen growth once again fall off in FY20) given his prior roles at Capgemini in these segments," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

But as analysts warn, the task ahead will not be an easy one for the new CEO. He is assuming charge when the industry is hit by covid-19 pandemic. Most front-line IT companies are estimated to clock a fall in revenues in the current fiscal.

Apart from industry headwinds, Delaporte will have to sharpen Wipro’s focus and make strategic investments in services offerings and sales. Compared to peers, large or mega deal wins have been sporadic at Wipro. Consequently, the company’s revenue growth steadily lagged industry peers.

Quick project or business wins can help the new CEO establish his credentials, and at the same time energize the existing team and infuse confidence in stakeholders, point out analysts Kotak Institutional Equities elaborate. A case in point is Salil Parekh, current CEO and MD of Infosys Ltd. Parekh improved order win and revenue growth rates at Infosys gaining investor confidence in the process. Incidentally, prior to Infosys, Parekh worked at Capgemini.

Also helping Wipro stock is its undemanding valuation of 12 times FY22 earnings estimates, which is a sizeable discount to other large IT sector stocks. While the low valuations and impressive credentials of incoming CEO spawns optimism, Wipro’s long struggle with growth revival warrants caution.

“We note that investors/analysts have had similar hopes around the leadership transition in 2011 and 2015-16, but have been disappointed over the medium term subsequently. Thereby, we would wait to pass a verdict on this count," adds analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

