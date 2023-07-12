Wipro to invest $1 bn in AI over three years1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:48 PM IST
The company has also launched a service—Wipro ai360, an AI-first innovation ecosystem, and said it would train all of its about 250,000 employees on AI over the next 12 months.
NEW DELHI : IT services firm Wipro Ltd will invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years. The investment will help the company advance its foundation in AI, data and analytics capabilities, build new consulting capabilities and more, Wipro said in a statement on Wednesday.
