In yet another disclosure, Wipro 's chairman Rishad Premji said that company had fired one of its top 20 leaders ten minutes after he was found to have committed a “huge integrity violation." This comes weeks after the company had fired hundred of its employees for moonlighting.

Wipro's Chairman Rishad Premji made this disclosure while speaking at the Nasscom Product Conclave in Bengaluru on October 19.

“We made that decision in 10 minutes. It was an important role that this person ran for the organisation but when the times are tough, and you have to make those tough calls," he said.

However, he did not disclose on whether this violation was related to moonlighting or something else.

Premji also did not take questions from the press on the sidelines of the event.

This is for the second time that Wipro's chairman emphasised how the IT services company values integrity. Earlier, in September, he had described it as a “complete violation of integrity in its deepest form". This disclosure too was made at an event of the All India Management Association.

"There is a zero-one policy for any form of integrity violation, any form of harassment. You can be me in the company, and I won't have a job if I violate one of those two," Premji said.

He spoke about another senior person that the IT services firm had to let go of six-seven years ago, who was getting someone else to tag in and out for them.

“We found that out and that person got fired effective immediately. This person was well connected, and reached out through every form of medium to put a lot of pressure on the organisation to give him a clean, relieving certificate. We said we are black and white about this," he said.

IT firms in the country have all echoed that moonlighting is a moral and ethical issue.

He said that the startups should also make tough calls, and said that they should focus on valuable business creation instead of valuation.

“This is an obsession today on the unicorn status and how much you're valued at… the journey to build sustainable businesses is long, it's complex, it's slow at times. If your journey is to make money quickly, the kind of organisation you will build is very different than an organisation that you want to last," he said.

Premji also said that founders should choose the right people.

"The most dangerous people in organisations are people who are incredibly successful, but leave 1,000 dead bodies on the way while they succeed. But that's not sustainable. I think, in large organisations, it doesn't take you very far. It only takes you to a certain point," he added.

He spoke about hybrid work model and said that all of Wipro’s employees should come back some of the time.