Wipro's Rishad Premji says fired senior employee in 10 minutes for 'huge integrity violation'2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:37 PM IST
- However, he did not disclose on whether this violation was related to moonlighting or something else.
In yet another disclosure, Wipro 's chairman Rishad Premji said that company had fired one of its top 20 leaders ten minutes after he was found to have committed a “huge integrity violation." This comes weeks after the company had fired hundred of its employees for moonlighting.