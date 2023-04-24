Hello User
Home / News / India /  Wipro Buyback: Share price jumps as company mulls share buyback

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting crosses 10,000 crore in FY23 sales

  • Wipro gained over 2% in trade on Monday as investors cheered the company's decision to discuss Wipro's share buyback on April 27.

Wipro's stock price increased by nearly 2% following the announcement that the company's board would consider a share buyback proposal on April 27.

The shares of Wipro were trading at 372, which indicated a 1.5% rise in the stock price on Monday, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The stock price gained the attention as the company's board is set to consider a share buyback proposal along with the disclosure of the company's March quarter results.

Wipro had previously conducted a share buyback of 9,500 crore in 2020, during which it had purchased 23.75 crore shares at a price of 400 each. According to AceEquity data, the company had completed the extinguishment of these shares on January 21, 2021.

On Friday, Wipro's shares closed at 368, reflecting a 1.5% increase in its stock price.

Previously, in 2019, Wipro had announced a share buyback proposal worth 10,500 crore, in which 32.31 crore shares were bought back at a price of 325 per share.

In 2017, the company had announced another buyback proposal worth 11,000 crore, in which 34.37 crore shares were offered to be bought back at a price of 320 apiece. At that time, the buyback represented 7.06% of the total paid-up share capital.

For Q4FY23, Motilal Oswal's preview note said, Wipro's growth should remain soft and within the management’s guidance provided in 3QFY23 due to slower revenue conversion and weakness in consulting.

Also, consulting should remain soft, while clients continue to cut discretionary spending. The brokerage expects margins to remain flat sequentially.

